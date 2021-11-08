First Trailer for Mysterious Memory Loss Thriller 'Quake' from Iceland

"Has something like this happened before?" Alief has unveiled an official trailer for an Icelandic mystery thriller titled Quake, which is premiering later this month at PÖFF - the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. After being hit by a fierce epilepsy seizure, Saga's life changes forever when she wakes up with total memory loss. As she struggles to gather bits & pieces from her past, long forgotten repressed memories suddenly start to come back, forcing her to face a disturbing truth about her past, and present, and her role in life as a daughter, sister, partner and mother. Based on a best-selling novel by Audur Jónsdóttir. Starring Anita Briem as Saga, Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Kristín Þóra Haraldsdóttir, and Tinna Hrafnsdóttir. "Quake is a shocking and revelatory exploration of the blurred lines between fact and fiction, reality and imagination, and where mother ends and child begins." There are so many good films from Iceland recently.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tinna Hrafnsdóttir's Quake, direct from YouTube:

Quake follows Saga (Anita Briem), a single mother in her late thirties, who gets hit by a fierce epileptic attack walking in a public park with her six-year-old son resulting in a total memory loss. Afraid of being considered unable to take care of her son, Saga attempts to hide her state from others and occupies herself digging for the answers she needs. As she struggles to gather bits and pieces from her forgotten past life, repressed memories that Saga unconsciously blocked as a child suddenly start to come back, revealing a painful truth about herself and the past. Quake is both written and directed by Icelandic actor / filmmaker Tinna Hrafnsdóttir, her second feature after Skjálfti previously. Based on the novel by Audur Jónsdóttir. Produced by Hlín Jóhannesdóttir & Tinna Hrafnsdóttir. The film is premiering at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival this month. No other release dates are set - stay tuned. First impression? Look good?