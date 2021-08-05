First Trailer for Nanfu Wang's Powerful Doc Film 'In the Same Breath'

"It felt like hell on earth." HBO Docs has revealed the first official trailer for a documentary film called In the Same Breath, the latest from acclaimed documentary filmmaker Nanfu Wang (of I Am Another You, One Child Nation). This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, then went on to win the Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival in the spring. This doc examines China's early response to the COVID-19 virus. "How did the Chinese government turn pandemic cover ups in Wuhan into a triumph for the Communist party?" Featuring emotional first-hand accounts from medical professionals, patients, and grieving family members, and startling, on-the-ground footage from both Wuhan and the U.S., In the Same Breath is a revelatory illustration of the devastating toll that resulted from official missteps at containment of the infection and the widespread phenomenon of social media misinformation, while also highlighting the strength & resilience of the people who risked everything for the truth. This looks intense.

Here's the official US trailer for Nanfu Wang's doc In the Same Breath, direct from HBO's YouTube:

"When the government is telling us where to look, they’re also telling us where not to look." In the Same Breath recounts the experiences of people on the ground in the earliest days of the novel coronavirus and the way two countries dealt with its initial spread, from the first days of the outbreak in Wuhan to its rampage across the U.S. Directed with a deeply personal approach by Wang, who was born in China and now lives in the United States, the film explores the early confusion and parallel campaigns by authorities to try to contain the virus as well as shape the public narrative through misinformation, resulting in a devastating impact on citizens of both countries. In the Same Breath is directed by Chinese doc filmmaker Nanfu Wang, of the doc films Hooligan Sparrow, I Am Another You, and One Child Nation previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at SXSW & CPH:DOX. HBO Docs will release In the Same Breath streaming on HBO Max starting August 18th, 2021.