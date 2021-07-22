First Trailer for Natalie Morales' 'Language Lessons' with Mark Duplass

"Hello, is anybody there?" Shout Factory has released the first official trailer for Language Lessons, one of my favorite films of the year so far. This originally premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, then won the Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival. It is a "pandemic" film in that it was made during the pandemic about two people connecting over Zoom calls, but it doesn't reference the pandemic at all. It's a very wholesome, sweet, uplifting, and powerfully authentic film about connection - about platonic love between two friends. It's co-written by and co-starring Mark Duplass and Natalie Morales, who is making her feature directorial debut with this film about a Spanish teacher and her student who develop an unexpected friendship. Read my full review here, where I rave about: "Let love glow, let it shine, let it heal us, let it take us on journeys." Please give this film a chance and watch it when it's out. We all need this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Natalie Morales' Language Lessons, from YouTube:

When Adam's (Duplass) husband surprises him with weekly Spanish lessons, he's unsure about where or how this new element will fit into his already structured life. When tragedy strikes, his Spanish teacher, Cariño (Morales), becomes a lifeline he didn't know he needed. Adam develops an unexpected, complicated emotional bond with her—but do you really know someone just because you’ve experienced a traumatic moment with them? Bittersweet, honest, and at times darkly funny, Language Lessons is a disarmingly moving exploration of platonic love. Language Lessons is directed by Cuban-American actress / filmmaker Natalie Morales, making her feature directorial debut with this - she also directed Plan B after this one. Co-written by Natalie Morales and Mark Duplass. Produced by Mel Eslyn. This premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival (read our review), and went on to win an Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival this year. Shout Factory will debut Language Lessons in select US theaters on September 10th, 2021. See this film.