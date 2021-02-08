First Trailer for NatGeo's 'Own the Room' Doc About Entrepreneurs

"You have a story that deserves to be heard." National Geographic + Disney have debuted an official trailer for an inspiring new documentary film titled Own the Room, debuting streaming on Disney+ in March for everyone to watch. This is the second feature from the award-winning filmmakers behind the doc Science Fair, which premiered at Sundance in 2018. National Geographic Documentary Films' Own the Room doc follows five young star students on their journey to win one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for student entrepreneurs. Santosh is from a small farming town in Nepal; Alondra works the register at her family’s bakery in Puerto Rico; Henry is a programming wiz from Nairobi; Jason is a marketing machine from Greece; and Daniela, an immigrant fleeing the crisis in Venezuela. This looks like a very uplifting and encouraging portrait of perseverance, passion, and hard work as these people take on the world. Take a look.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Cristina Costantini & Darren Foster's doc Own the Room, from YouTube:

Own the Room chronicles five students from disparate corners of the planet as they take their budding business ventures to Macau, China, to compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. Santosh is from a small farming town in Nepal; Alondra works the register at her family’s bakery in Puerto Rico; Henry is a programming wiz from Nairobi; Jason is a marketing machine from Greece; and Daniela, an immigrant fleeing the crisis in Venezuela, is taking on the chemical industry from her lab at NYU. Each of the business hopefuls has overcome immense obstacles in pursuing their dreams, from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest. As they represent their countries as the top student entrepreneurs, the high-stakes global finals are their opportunity to win worldwide attention and the coveted $100,000 grand prize to make their life-changing business ideas a reality and transform the world. Own the Room is co-directed by doc filmmakers Cristina Costantini (also co-director of Mucho Mucho Amor) and Darren Foster, their second film together following Science Fair previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals yet. National Geographic will release Own the Room streaming on Disney+ starting March 12th this winter. Interested?