First Trailer for Netflix's 'Love Death + Robots 2' Sci-Fi Series Sequel

"It's like a kind of door opens up out there… I figure it leads to some other world…" OH YES! Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for Love Death + Robots: Volume 2, the second collection of animated sci-fi short films created by Blur Studios and Tim Miller / David Fincher. The first volume with 18 shorts arrived in March of 2019 and they're all amazing. The NSFW animated anthology returns with a vengeance. Naked giants, Christmas demons, and robots-gone-wild… Consume irresponsibly. Volume 2 (with eight new shorts) drops on Netflix starting May 14th, and they've already announced Volume 3 (with another eight new shorts) coming in 2022. Presented by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. "From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales." I am a HUGE fan of the first collection of Love Death + Robots shorts and cannot wait for more. Bring it on! Unleash the mayhem, the robots, the space adventures.

Here's the first official trailer for Netflix's series Love Death + Robots: Volume 2, direct from YouTube:

Otherworlds, naked giants and robots-gone-wild clash in this anthology of adult animated stories exec produced by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. Netflix's Love, Death & Robots series is presented by filmmakers Tim Miller & David Fincher. Developed by Blur Studios. The full list of writers & directors has not been revealed yet. The upcoming installment will include eight new animated shorts followed by a third installment featuring eight more coming in 2022. In creating "Volume 2", Miller was joined by Jennifer Yuh Nelson as the Supervising Director. The Oscar-nominated director has vast animation experience – having worked in the industry for years and helmed Kung Fu Panda 2 & 3. Together they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy. "It's a tonal and stylistic Jenga game," says Jennifer Yuh Nelson, "Trying to figure out which director might best handle what story." Netflix will debut Volume 2 of Love Death + Robots streaming starting on May 14th, 2021 this summer season. Who's excited for this?