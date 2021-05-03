First Trailer for Netflix's Wild 'Halston' Series Starring Ewan McGregor

"The one thing you don't know how to do is stop!" Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a mini-series titled Halston, a fictional tale of the life and times of the famed fashion designer known only as "Halston". Ewan McGregor stars as Halston, who was also profiled in the recent documentary feature also titled just Halston. The series will run five episodes and tracks Halston as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in – 1970s & '80s New York City. In addition to McGregor, the cast features Bill Pullman, Rebecca Dayan, David Pittu, Krysta Rodriguez (as Liza Minnelli), Kelly Bishop, Gian Franco Rodriguez, Rory Culkin (as a young Joel Schumacher), Sullivan Jones, and Vera Farmiga. Damnnnnn this looks great! As rich and as wild as one should expect for a story about Halston's life. This is a must watch trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for the limited series Halston, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

This Netflix limited series Halston follows the legendary fashion designer Roy "Halston" Frowick (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970s and '80s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself. Halston is a limited series executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, plus Eric Kovtun and Sharr White. The five episodes are directed by filmmaker Daniel Minahan, director of the film Series 7: The Contenders previously, as well as directing episodes of "American Crime Story", "House of Cards", "Marco Polo", "Game of Thrones", & other shows. The series screenplays are written by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sharr White, Ted Malawer, Tim Pinckney, and Kristina Woo. Netflix will debut Minahan's new Halston mini series (all episodes) streaming exclusively starting on May 14th this month. Who's interested in watching?