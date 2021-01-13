First Trailer for Netflix's 'To All The Boys: Always and Forever' Finale

"The world keeps shifting under my feet, all I want is for it to stand still." Netflix has revealed the first trailer for the third movie in this romance series, titled To All The Boys: Always and Forever. This one continues the story with Lara Jean and her beaus that began with To All the Boys I've Loved Before in 2018, and continued with To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You last year. Netflix will release this third & final film streaming in February of this year. Lana Condor returns as Lara Jean Covey, who struggles to keep things together as she finishes her final year of high school - traveling to Korea and New York, and planning prom with Peter, played by Noah Centineo. The cast includes Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, & John Corbett. This looks as cute and wholesome as the other films.

First trailer for Michael Fimognari's To All The Boys: Always and Forever, from Netflix's YouTube:

As Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation. To All The Boys: Always and Forever is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Michael Fimognari, who made his feature directorial debut with the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You sequel previously. The screenplay is written by Katie Lovejoy, continuing the story from the first movie which was adapted from Jenny Han's book of the same name. Produced by Matt Kaplan. Netflix will release To All The Boys: Always And Forever streaming exclusively starting on February 12th, 2021 this winter. Interested?