First Trailer for 'Night of the Sicario' Thriller with Natasha Henstridge

"Protect the package!" Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for a crime action thriller titled Night of the Sicario, formerly known as Blindsided. They're trying to capitalize on the "Sicario" franchise name, although this has absolutely no connection to those. Natasha Henstridge stars as Taylor, who's forced to hide & protect the young daughter of a Colombian woman in witness protection because she will testify against a powerful drug cartel in Federal Court, while ruthless sicarios aim to take them out. Yet another "deadly game of cat and mouse with the cartel" kind of film. The cast includes Costas Mandylor, Manny Perez, Amanda Diaz, Narci Regina, Addison Kendall, and Martin Peña. This doesn't look so good, not only cheesy but extra derivative action nonsense, but it's always free to watch if you're curious anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joth Riggs' Night of the Sicario, direct from YouTube:

Natasha Henstridge and Costas Mandylor star in this action-packed, suspenseful thriller that will shock you at every turn. While transporting the family of a key witness in a federal trial against the cartel, DEA agents are ambushed in a fatal shootout. Now the survivors, including the witness’ young daughter, must take refuge in a nearby home as the ruthless sicarios hunt them down. With danger at every corner and a violent hurricane wiping out any chance of outside help, they must play a deadly game of cat and mouse with the cartel to live through the night. Night of the Sicario, formerly known as Blindsided, is directed by filmmaker Joth Riggs, making his first feature film after a few shorts and years of assistant director work previously. The screenplay is written by Matthew Eason and Ernesto Melara. Saban Films will finally release Riggs' Night of the Sicario in select theaters April 16th this spring, then VOD on April 20th. Interested?