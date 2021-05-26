First Trailer for Onur Tukel's NYC Film 'Scenes from an Empty Church'

"It would give people hope…" MPI Media has unveiled a trailer for an indie drama titled Scenes from an Empty Church, the latest humble film from Turkish-American filmmaker Onur Tukel. He explains it's "a departure from my previous work, which has often been cheerfully dark & cynical… I chose to embrace hope & spirituality at a time when the masses (specifically New Yorkers) were fraught with despair. Though the movie centers around two Catholic priests and their parishioners, the film explores many ideas – organized religion, paganism, nihilism, astral projection, free will, thelink between Judaism and Catholicism." The story is about two priests that open their doors during the NYC lockdown. "We've come to understand the importance of bodies and the flesh, being in the same room with someone, and looking them in the eyes." Starring Kevin Corrigan and Max Casella, Thomas Jay Ryan, Paul Reiser, Natalie Carter, Annie McCain Engman, and Edward Carnevale. It's a film that nicely celebrates our our need for connection.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Onur Tukel's Scenes from an Empty Church, from YouTube:

In a locked-down New York City, two priests open their church doors to those seeking salvation during the most isolating of times. From the commonplace to the truly metaphysical, their visitors reflect the full spectrum of personal crises of spirituality. Throughout their encounters with the city's sweetest, wildest and weirdest, the two priests come to learn the importance of connection, empathy and open-mindedness. Sometimes a little faith is all you need to make it through the bad times. Scenes from an Empty Church is directed by acclaimed Turkish-American artist / actor / filmmaker Onur Tukel, the director of many films including House of Pancakes, Ding-a-ling-Less, Richard's Wedding, Applesauce, Catfight, Black Magic for White Boys, and The Misogynists previously. The screenplay is also by Onur Tukel, from a story by Andrew Shemin and Tukel. The film will be premiering at the Chattanooga Film Festival this year. MPI Media Group will release Scenes from an Empty Church in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 2nd this summer.