UK Trailer for 'Operation Mincemeat' WWII Film Featuring Colin Firth

"Why on Earth do you keep poking holes in our plan?" Warner Bros UK has released an official trailer for a kooky WWII movie called Operation Mincemeat, the latest from filmmaker John Madden (Killshot, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Miss Sloane). Uncover a most extraordinary true story lead by an all-star cast, adapted from a book called "Operation Mincemeat: How a Dead Man and a Bizarre Plan Fooled the Nazis and Assured an Allied Victory". During WWII, two intelligence officers use a corpse and false papers to try to outwit German troops. They were recruited to pull the attention away from a planned invasion in 1943, so that the Allied forces could gather their troops. Colin Firth stars as Ewen Montagu, Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Cholmondeley, plus Johnny Flynn as Ian Fleming (yes, that Ian Fleming - indeed he was in the war!), with a cast including Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, Jason Isaacs, Lorne MacFadyen, Alex Jennings, Rufus Wright, Mark Gatiss, and Hattie Morahan. This looks good so far! Maybe not an instant favorite, but an entertaining WWII thriller-comedy mash-up with a fun cast. Check it out below.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for John Madden's Operation Mincemeat, direct from YouTube:

It's 1943. The Allies are determined to break Hitler's grip on occupied Europe and plan an all-out assault on Sicily; but they face an impossible challenge – how to protect a massive invasion force from potential massacre. The task falls to two remarkable intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen), to dream the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war - centred on the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. Operation Mincemeat is directed by Oscar-nominated English filmmaker John Madden, director of many other films including Ethan Frome, Golden Gate, Mrs. Brown, Shakespeare in Love, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Proof, Killshot, The Debt, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Miss Sloane previously. The screenplay is written by Michelle Ashford, adapted from the book also called "Operation Mincemeat" by Ben Macintyre. Warner Bros UK will debut Madden's Operation Mincemeat in UK + Ireland cinemas starting on January 7th, 2022 early next year. No US release has been set. First impression? Who's ready to mince?