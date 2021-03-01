First Trailer for 'Operation Varsity Blues' Doc on Admissions Scandal

"It truly is amazing what people will say on the phone when they don't know the feds are listening." Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a documentary called Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, the latest from acclaimed doc filmmaker Chris Smith (of American Movie, Home Movie, The Yes Men, Jim & Andy, Fyre). Smith knows how to make great docs. Everything you've heard is true. But you haven't heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps – the film has recreations and sequences starring Matthew Modine as Rick Singer. An examination that goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the center of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged. This is such a wildly upsetting, insidious story and I'm glad it's being told this way.

Here's the first trailer for Chris Smith's doc Operation Varsity Blues, from Netflix's YouTube:

