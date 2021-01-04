First Trailer for Oz Western Thriller 'The Furnace' with David Wenham

"You get me there… you get what's yours." Signature Entertainment has released a new official UK trailer for a western thriller titled The Furnace, made by Australian filmmaker Roderick MacKay. This originally premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival. The Furnace is a tense Western set in the 1890s gold rush of Western Australia. To escape the outback, a young Afghan cameleer named Hamif falls in with a mysterious bushman on the run with two bars of stolen Crown gold. The film stars David Wenham, Ahmad Malek, Jay Ryan, Mahesh Jadu, and Baykali Ganambarr. Well now, this looks pretty damn good! Yet another Australian western confronting racism and the horrible past of Australia and the white men who killed many years ago. I enjoy the score that builds in the second half of this trailer, it won me over. Check it out below.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Roderick MacKay's The Furnace, direct from YouTube:

To escape a harsh existence and return home, a young Afghan cameleer named Hamif (Ahmad Malek) partners with a mysterious bushman (David Wenham) on the run with two 400oz Crown-marked gold bars. Together the unlikely pair must outwit a zealous police sergeant and his troopers in a race to reach a secret furnace where they can safely reset the bars to remove the mark of the Crown. The Furnace is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Roderick MacKay, now making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films and production work previously. This first premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival and also played at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Signature Ent. will release MacKay's The Furnace direct-to-DVD / VOD in the UK only starting on January 25th. No US release date is set. Look any good?