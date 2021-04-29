First Trailer for Pandemic Sci-Fi Comedy Short 'Hell in a Handbasket'

"What could possibly go wrong!?" Jetlag Pictures has debuted the official trailer for an indie sci-fi comedy short film called Hell in a Handbasket, the latest from Canadian filmmaker Lee Chambers. He explains that they made this film "under the same conditions as the Covid-19 lockdowns… Shot in snowy Canada with actor Hoyt Richards (the world's first male supermodel) phoning in his performance via his iPhone 12 from Los Angeles." The short is about a lonely research scientist in the Arctic struggling to live alone in the cold. But with the world failing from a global pandemic, all hopes fall on Dale's shoulders as he represents the last stand for humanity. The tagline is flawless: "It all comes down to Dale… Dale?" Ha. Starring Robert Bryn Mann as Dale, and Hoyt Richards as Dr. Forester. This looks like it might be good, harmless fun! Enjoy.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Lee Chambers' short film Hell in a Handbasket, from YouTube:

Dale (Robert Bryn Mann), a lonely research scientist working in the Arctic struggles to maintain his solitary existence. With the world failing from a global pandemic, all hopes fall on Dale's shoulders as he represents the last stand for humanity. Hell in a Handbasket is both written & directed by Canadian indie producer / filmmaker Lee Chambers, director of the feature film The Pineville Heist (2016) previously, as well as many other short films in addition to this. Produced by Lee Chambers, Hoyt Richards, and Michael Tse. Produced with the support of the Newark International Film Festival, Twisted Pair, Triple Helix Films & Hollywood Outreach Productions. Shot on: Apple iPhone 12, Huawei P20 Pro, Phantom 4 Pro Drone, and the Black Magic 4K. Hell in a Handbasket will be available to watch starting June 4th, 2021 coming soon.