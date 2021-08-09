First Trailer for 'Picture Stories' Doc About UK 'Picture Post' Photo Mag

"It ushered in a new era of photography - that hadn't really existed up until that point." Ship Of Life Films has unveiled the official UK trailer for a documentary film called Picture Stories, examining the history and prominence and importance of the British photography magazine Picture Post. Filmmaker Rob West states: "Picture Post is arguably the most important magazine in British social history. It was born under the threat of War, and survived and flourished under the intense bombardment of the Blitz. Extraordinarily, during the height of World War II, Picture Post was looking ahead to post-War life and to the possibility of fundamental social reform." Picture Stories is about the life and legacy of Picture Post, Britain's best-selling magazine during and after WWII. Through its powerful "picture stories", Picture Post helped to transform post-war Britain, and changed the face of British photography. West: "I wanted to bring the extraordinary story of Picture Post and [their] photographers to modern audiences. Many of things we take for granted in photography, and our understanding of photographs & picture layout, started with Picture Post." I'm down.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Rob West's documentary Picture Stories, from YouTube:

Rob West's Picture Stories documentary - the life and legacy of Picture Post, Britain's best-selling weekly magazine during World War II. Through its powerful picture stories, Picture Post helped to transform post-War society, and changed the face of British photography. Picture Post revolutionised the way photographers portrayed the lives of ordinary British people: at home, on the street, unposed. Picture Post helped to transform post-War Britain during and after World War II, and changed the face of British photography. Picture Stories, a documentary, tells the story of Picture Post through the eyes of some of Britain's leading modern-day photographers, and archive interviews with Picture Post photographers, writers and editors. Picture Stories is directed by British doc filmmaker Rob West, director of the film Tales from the Two Puddings previously, and an associate producer on The Ponds. Ship Of Life Films will release West's Picture Stories doc in select UK cinemas starting on September 24th, and also on VOD on September 30th. No US release has been setup yet - stay tuned for updates. Visit the film's official website.