First Trailer for Police Thriller 'Killer Among Us' with Yasha Jackson

"He's done this before." Vertical Ent. has debuted the official trailer for a serial killer thriller titled Killer Among Us, formerly known as No Human Involved. The short synopsis isn't very descriptive: On the 4th of July, a rookie female cop partners with a veteran detective to save the life of a high-school student from a radicalized serial killer. But the full synopsis explains there's a more complex set of issues - after witnessing a crime, she tries to bring the abduction to her superiors who ignore it as just another situation involving a junkie. But Alisha persists and even investigates off duty, eventually getting a "wearily hardened" detective involved to help her with solving the case. Killer Among Us stars Yasha Jackson, Andrew Richardson, Bruce MacVittie, and Imani Lewis. This doesn't look that exciting, unless you're into serial killer stories.

Here's the first official trailer for Charlie Scharfman's Killer Among Us, direct from YouTube:

After her 4th of July shift ends, Officer Alisha Parks, an idealistic rookie commonly ostracized by her male peers, witnesses a drug-addicted teenager named Ricki being forced into a car by a strange man. She brings the abduction to her superiors who ignore it as just another situation involving a junkie. But Alisha persists and investigates off duty, eventually enrolling the department's best, albeit wearily hardened Det. Corbucci to aid in the case. Together they uncover that this wasn’t a lone incident, and that the suspect they're after is in fact a disturbingly indoctrinated, methodical serial killer. Alisha and Corbucci must race against time in order to save this otherwise "forgotten" woman before it's too late. Killer Among Us, also known as No Human Involved, is directed by writer / director Charlie Scharfman, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Daniel Lichtenberg and Charlie Scharfman. Vertical Ent. releases Scharfman's Killer Among Us in select theaters + on VOD on April 16th.