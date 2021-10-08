First Trailer for 'Red Stone' Starring Neal McDonough as a Hitman

"What'd he do?" "Took something from me…" Cinedigm has debuted a trailer for an indie hitman thriller called Red Stone, arriving on VOD in December. With one bullet, Motley's life spirals out of control as he's forced to go on the run from a ruthless southern crime lord named Jed Haywood. Tracking him is Boon, Haywood's best henchman and close friend. Boon's brother recently passed away in a horrific car accident and today is the funeral. He has 10 hours to bring Motley in and get to the cemetery. Over the course of one day, both Motley and Boon go on a spiritual journey as fate brings them together for a climatic showdown. Neal McDonough stars as Boon, with Michael Cudlitz, Mike Dopud, Dominic Scott Kay, and Dash Melrose. Nothing new, but looks like another gritty hitman thriller that seems like it will have some twists.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Derek Presley's Red Stone, direct from Cinedigm's YouTube:

A dangerous hitman (Neal McDonough) is tasked with hunting down a teenager who witnessed the murder of his older brother at the hands of a ruthless Southern crime lord (Michael Cudlitz). The hired gun must track down the boy before either the rival henchmen or the F.B.I. find him first. As the hours tick down, the hitman begins to question his deadly ways and must choose which side he belongs to. Red Stone is both written and directed by American filmmaker Derek Presley, director of the films Ouija 3: The Charlie Charlie Challenge and Cronus previously, and co-director of The Wayside. It's produced by Austin Williams, Jason Starne, and Robert Johnson. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Cinedigm will debut Red Stone in select US theaters + on VOD starting on December 3rd, 2021.