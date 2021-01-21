First Trailer for Teen Love 'Young Hearts' Produced by Duplass Bros

"Dude - what gives!?" Blue Fox Entertainment has released an official trailer for Young Hearts, an indie romance film that originally premiered at last year's Slamdance Film Festival. This one is worth a watch. Produced by Jay and Mark Duplass, this charming coming-of-age story is about two high schoolers who fall into first love, only to discover life is a lot more complicated than they could ever imagine. Yeah surprise, surprise. Anjini Taneja Azhar & Quinn Liebling star as the lovers, with a cast including Alex Jarmon, Ayla Carda, Kelly Grace Richardson, Eric Martin Reid, and Tanner Orcutt. The film is described as "an honest look into the naive yet complex social/cultural worlds of today's young people." This looks way better than you're probably expecting, a refreshing update on contemporary young love. Check it out below.

Official trailer (+ posters) for Sarah Sherman & Zachary Ray Sherman's Young Hearts, from YouTube:

Tilly (Quinn Liebling) and Harper (Anjini Taneja Azhar) have lived across the street from each other since they were small children. Harper's older brother (Alex Jarmon) is Tilly's best friend. When Harper enters high school, she & Tilly find themselves in an unexpected relationship that challenges social expectations, self identities and family standings, providing us with an honest look into the naive yet complex social/cultural worlds of today's young people. Young Hearts, formerly known as Thunderbolt in Mine Eye, is co-directed by filmmakers Sarah Sherman & actor Zachary Ray Sherman (director of Barbie's Kenny previously), making their first feature film together. The screenplay is written by Sarah Sherman. Produced by Elise Freeman. This originally premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival last year. Blue Fox will release Young Hearts in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 12th, 2021 this winter. Cool?