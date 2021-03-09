First Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'Just Say Yes' with Yolanthe Cabau

"He can dive into my river. We'll keep it classy." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Just Say Yes from The Netherlands, made by filmmakers Appie Boudellah & Aram van de Rest. The incurable romantic Lotte, played by Spanish-Dutch model / actor Yolanthe Cabau, finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel when the groom decides to cancel last minute -- just as her self-absorbed sister gets engaged. She reconnects with her friends to figure out what's next. It's already being compared with other romcoms like Runaway Bride and Bridesmaids. The film is coming to Netflix this spring and stars Jim Bakkum, Noortje Herlaar, Nienke Plas, Tino Martin, Kim-Lian van der Meij, Josylvio, Pip Pellens, and others. This looks like amusing girl-power Dutch romance fun.

Here's the official trailers (+ poster) for Boudellah & van de Rest's Just Say Yes, from Netflix's YouTube:

In Just Say Yes, Yolanthe Cabau plays the role of Lotte. Lotte has been planning her perfect wedding for years but sees her dream shatter in one million little pieces when the groom decides to cancel last minute. Just Say Yes is co-directed by Dutch filmmakers Appie Boudellah (director of F*ck de Liefde previously) & Aram van de Rest (actor and director of the films Joris en Boris en het geheim van de tempel and Sinterklaas & het gouden hoefijzer previously), now making their first feature together. The screenplay is written by Appie Boudellah, Mustapha Boudellah, Marie Kiebert, and Maarten van den Broek. Produced by Adel Adelson. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Boudellah & van de Rest's Just Say Yes streaming starting on April 2nd this spring. Who wants to watch?