Official Trailer for Russo Brothers' Film 'Cherry' Starring Tom Holland

"Sometimes I feel like I've already seen everything that's gonna happen… And it's a nightmare." Apple has finally revealed the first official trailer for Cherry, the latest film made by the Russo Brothers following years of working for Marvel Studios. Even though this hasn't premiered at any films festivals, Apple is already pushing it for awards consideration with a qualifying theatrical release at the end of February. Tom Holland stars as "Cherry", an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt. The cast also features Ciara Bravo as his love interest, plus Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini. This looks great! "Cherry is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection." Looking forward to watching this soon - give it a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser / poster) for the Russo Brothers' Cherry, direct from YouTube:

Cherry follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, Cherry features Tom Holland as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD spiraling into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Cherry is directed by the filmmaking duo the Russo Brothers, Joe & Anthony, directors of the movies Pieces, Welcome to Collinwood, You Me & Dupree, Captain America 1 & 2, Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame previously. The screenplay is written by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg. Apple will release Cherry in select theaters starting February 26th, then Apple TV+ on March 12th. Thoughts?