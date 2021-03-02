First Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Voyagers' with Tye Sheridan & Lily-Rose Depp

"What does it feel like to feel something?" Lionsgate has finally revealed the first teaser trailer for a new sci-fi space adventure movie called Voyagers, the latest from director Neil Burger (Limitless, The Illusionist). This was originally set for last year, but has been delayed and is now set to open in April this spring. A crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission descend into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not. The ensemble features Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Quintessa Swindell, Madison Hu, and Colin Farrell. At first glance, this looks like the Hollywood remake of Claire Denis' High Life, addressing issues of desire and pleasure and destruction while traveling on long space voyages. Here's hoping it's good.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Neil Burger's Voyagers, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power. Voyagers is both written and directed by American filmmaker Neil Burger, director of the films Interview with the Assassin, The Illusionist, The Lucky Ones, Limitless, Divergent, and The Upside previously. Lionsgate will release Burger's Voyagers in theaters starting on April 9th, 2021 this spring. First impression? Who's in?