First Trailer for 'Scream 5' Horror Sequel Titled Simply 'Scream' Again

"You ready?" "For this? Never." Paramount has unveiled the first official trailer for the new Scream horror sequel, known as just Scream even though it's the fifth Scream movie in the franchise. The original Scream opened in 1996 and became a massive hit, which resulted in three other sequels. The plot follows a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. Though this seems to be a reboot, this film is also a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The returning cast from the original includes David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton. Newcomers in this movie include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner. This looks more like a classic Scream than any kind of reinvention, with plenty of ghostface brutality to keep you up at night.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett's Scream, from YouTube:

The film follows the story of a young woman who returns to her old hometown, only to encounter horrific murder cases connected to a notorious masked serial killer. Scream, also known as Scream 5 or V Scream, is co-directed by filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett (also known as "Radio Silence"), both directors of the horror films Devil's Due and Ready or Not previously, as well as segments in Southbound and V/H/S, plus numerous short films. The screenplay is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick; based on characters created by Kevin Williamson (who is also an executive producer). Produced by Paul Neinstein, William Sherak, and James Vanderbilt. Paramount will debut the new Scream movie in theaters everywhere starting on January 14th, 2022 at the beginning of next year. First impression? Who's ready to go back?