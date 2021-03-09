First Trailer for 'Secrets of the Whales' Exec Produced by Cameron

National Geographic has revealed an official trailer for a new documentary special event called Secrets of the Whales, which is being presented as a four-part miniseries streaming on Disney+ starting Earth Day this April. Featuring the expansive knowledge & skill of acclaimed National Geo Explorer and photographer Brian Skerry, the series ventures deep into the world of whales to witness the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures to reveal life and love from their perspective. Filmed over three years in 24 global locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined. This is a personal story that very few are lucky enough to witness…until now. Secrets of the Whales is narrated by award-winning actress and conservationist Sigourney Weaver and scored by French composer Raphaelle Thibaut. The special is created by Red Rock Films. It's executive produced by the one-and-only James Cameron. This looks so beautiful, as expected, such gentle creatures of the oceans.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Armstrong & Mitchell's doc series Secrets of the Whales, on YouTube:

