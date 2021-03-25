First Trailer for Sensational Doc 'Awaken' Presented by Malick & Reggio

"Our moment." Step aside Godfrey Reggio, it's time for other filmmakers to present their vision of our world in glorious 4K HDR. Awaken is a documentary feature from filmmaker / cinematographer Tom Löwe, of the timelapse film TimeScapes previously. This is his latest creation - shot over a 5-year period in more than 30 countries, he pioneers state-of-the-art timelapse, time-dilation, underwater, and aerial cinematography techniques to give audiences new eyes with which to see our world. Executive produced by cinema pioneers Terrence Malick and Godfrey Reggio (best known for the stunning Qatsi documentary series), Awaken is a celebration of the spirit of life, an exploration of the Earth, and an ode to the Cosmos. I'm a big geek for this kind of jaw-dropping cinematography, but apparently it's getting harder and harder to sell to audiences. This premiered in 2018 but is only now getting a direct-to-VOD release via the Dust sci-fi YouTube channel. But at least it's finally getting released and goodness it looks spectacular. With a score by Joe Trapanese.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Tom Löwe's documentary Awaken, from YouTube (via TFS):

From executive producers Terrence Malick (Tree of Life) and Godfrey Reggio (Qatsi documentary series), and narrated by Liv Tyler, comes a unique and timely film experience featuring immersive imagery, beautiful cultures, and an inspiring message. Awaken explores humanity's relationship with technology and the natural world. Shot over a 5-year period in more than 30 countries, the film pioneers state-of-the-art timelapse, time-dilation, underwater, and aerial cinematography techniques to give audiences new eyes with which to see our world. Awaken is directed by renowned American cinematographer / filmmaker Tom Löwe (aka Tom Lowe or "Tom the Lion"), director of the docu film TimeScapes previously, who has also provided "additional cinematography" for Malick's films including Knight of Cups and Song to Song. This first premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2018. Gunpowder & Sky's channel Dust will release Löwe's Awaken streaming in 4K through VOD services on April 9th this spring. Looking stunning?