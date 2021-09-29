First Trailer for Sequel 'The Souvenir: Part II' with Honor Swinton Byrne

"What did it make you feel?!" A24 has revealed an official trailer for the film The Souvenir: Part II, a follow-up to the 2019 film The Souvenir, both of them written and directed by filmmaker Joanna Hogg. This premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, and is also stopping by the Zurich, New York, and London Film Festivals this fall before its release. This is a direct sequel to The Souvenir, continuing the story of Julie, a young filmmaker in England trying to pick up the pieces of her life after a manipulative, destructive relationship (as seen in the first film) ends abruptly. Honor Swinton Byrne returns as Julie, who tries to make a film about her own life, with a cast including Jaygann Ayeh, Richard Ayoade, Ariane Labed, James Spencer Ashworth, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Heaton, Joe Alwyn, and Tilda Swinton. I'm not a fan of either of these two films, they connect with a very specific cinephile audience that enjoys these kind of dull stories. It's still worth a look anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir: Part II, from A24's YouTube:

Joanna Hogg's shimmering story of first love and a young woman's formative years, The Souvenir: Part II is a portrait of the artist that transcends the halting particulars of everyday life — a singular, alchemic mix of memoir and fantasy. In the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with a charismatic and manipulative older man, Julie begins to untangle her fraught love for him in making her graduation film, sorting fact from his elaborately constructed fiction. The Souvenir: Part II is once again both written and directed by British filmmaker Joanna Hogg, director of the films Unrelated, Archipelago, Exhibition, and the first The Souvenir film previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year, playing in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar; it's also playing at the New York Film Festival this year. A24 will debut Hogg's The Souvenir: Part II in select US theaters starting October 29th, 2021 this fall. Interested?