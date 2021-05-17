First Trailer for 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Starring Henry Golding

"I need warriors like you… Join us." Whoaaaa this looks dope! Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – a new G.I. Joe spin-off movie focusing on the badass character of Snake Eyes. Every warrior has a beginning. Uncover the classified origin story only in theaters this July. After the pandemic shut downs, this was reset for release in 2022, but Paramount decided to move it up and drop it in theaters this summer for an action-packed big screen treat. Henry Golding stars as Snake Eyes, replacing Ray Park who portrayed him in the previous films. He is trained in Japan was a ninja warrior by Arashikage, but his "honor and allegiance will be tested". The cast includes Samara Weaving as Scarlett, with Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Peter Mensah, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. Hot damn this looks badass so far! That car chase action scene at the beginning is incredible. I'm impressed! I'm really looking forward to watching this.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Robert Schwentke's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, from YouTube:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is directed by German action filmmaker Robert Schwentke, director of the films Tattoo, The Family Jewels, Flightplan, The Time Traveler's Wife, RED, R.I.P.D., Divergent: Insurgent, Allegiant, and The Captain previously. The screenplay is written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Battle for Terra, Hercules, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Beauty and the Beast, Charlie's Angels), with Anna Waterhouse and Joe Sharpnel; based on the Snake Eyes & G.I. Joe characters from Hasbro. Paramount will release Schwentke's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins in theaters nationwide starting on July 23rd, 2021 this summer. First impression? Looking good?