First Trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' with Idris Elba & Jim Carrey

"Face it, you're never going to get my power." Paramount has revealed the first official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, landing in theaters next April. Yes, a sequel to that wacky fun hybrid CGI / live action movie that they had to redesign at first to get the look of Sonic right. This new one is once again directed by Jeff Fowler, and brings back Sonic and Tails, along with his human friends. They're on the search for search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. It also introduces Sonic's other nemesis Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba. The movie stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, plus Jim Carrey back as the evil Dr. Robotnik, with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Shemar Moore. The first movie was better than it had any right to be, as goofy as the whole thing is. And this next one looks like they're ratcheting up the absurdity and fun together. And I'm here for it! That epic mustache on Carrey is hilarious. This is going to be a blast!

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, from YouTube:

The world's favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure with Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by filmmaker / VFX veteran Jeff Fowler, his second feature after making his debut with the first Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as the short film Gopher Broke previously. The screenplay is written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington; based on a story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller. Based on characters created by Naoto Ohshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara for Sega. Paramount will release Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie in theaters nationwide starting April 8th, 2022 next spring. First impression? Looking good so far?