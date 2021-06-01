First Trailer for Spirited Music Documentary 'Mary J Blige's My Life'

"She made it okay for people to say, 'it's alright to be me.'" Amazon has unveiled the first official trailer for a music documentary film titled Mary J Blige's My Life, debuting streaming on Prime Video later this month. As the title indicates, this doc is a look at the life and work of Grammy-winning artist Mary J. Blige. The queen of Hip Hop and R&B is here to tell her truth. "Through all the highs and lows my one constant has been my fans, and I wanted to make this documentary for them," Blige explained to People magazine. "To give them more insight into who I was and who I am now, where I've come from and where I still want to go and break down an album that completely changed everything for me." She also explains: "My Life is the album that really bonded me with my fans who have since been along for what turned out to be a crazy ride… Going back and reliving that time and that music felt like an out-of-body experience, but one I'm so humbled by." This doc looks yet another powerful and deeply honest life story of yet another talented singer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vanessa Roth's doc Mary J Blige's My Life, from YouTube:

Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP "My Life" - earning a Grammy nomination. In Vanessa Roth's documentary Mary J. Blige's My Life, the singer, producer and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her to international stardom. She celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time. Mary J Blige's My Life is directed by award-winning non-fiction filmmaker Vanessa Roth, director of the documentaries Close to Home, Aging Out, The Third Monday in October, No Tomorrow, American Teacher, and The Texas Promise previously. It's executive produced by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Mary J. Blige, Mark Ford, Tara Long, and Kevin Lopez. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Amazon will debut Mary J Blige's My Life streaming on Prime Video starting June 25th. Who's interested?