First Trailer for Strange, Hallucinatory Thriller 'The Pond' from Serbia

"The fish is running out of time." Scream Factory has released an official trailer for a very strange, trippy, visually distinct thriller titled The Pond, made by a Serbian filmmaker named Petar Pasic. This hasn't hit any film festivals but is dropping straight to VOD next month for anyone curious about it. Marco Canadea stars as an anthropology professor kicked out from his university for claiming to be on the threshold of an apocalyptic discovery. But someone or something is still interested in his work. As he begins to descend into madness, his hallucinations revealing something sinister is after him… The cast also includes Leslie Kunz and Paul Leonard Murray. I have no idea if this will be any good, but I love films that take bold risks doing some new and different. So many weird and astonishing and WTF shots in this trailer. Check this out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Petar Pasic's The Pond, direct from Scream's YouTube:

An anthropologist professor (Marco Canadea) on the verge of an apocalyptic discovery begins to descend into madness, his hallucinations revealing something sinister is after him… Someone or something is still interested in his work. The Pond is directed by Serbian filmmaker Petar Pasic, director of the films Soliter, We Are Not Angels 3: Rock & Roll Strike Back, and About Bugs and Heroes previously, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Dusan Bulic. It's produced by Aleksandar Babic and Tijana Dimic Pasic. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Scream Factory will debut Pasic's The Pond direct-to-VOD in the US starting on February 23rd, 2021 this winter. Who wants to see this?