First Trailer for Submarine Drama 'Buoyancy' Starring Rebecca Finch

"If you can't go out to have fun, you have to go inwards." High Octane Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie "sci-fi" thriller titled Buoyancy, the feature directorial debut of Dutch filmmaker Roel Leijten. The film tells the story of an ambitious young woman who is invited on a submarine by an eccentric entrepreneur. This is very clearly a fictional version of the horrifying true story of eccentric entrepreneur Peter Madsen, who murdered a young woman on his submarine. This was also turned into a doc last year called Into the Deep. Buoyancy stars Rebecca Finch, Michael Wagner, Portia Booroff, and Simon Rhys-Jones. Alas, this film looks super cheesy with so many elements of the story excessively exaggerated.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Roel Leijten's Buoyancy, direct from YouTube:

When an overly ambitious student (Rebecca Finch) gets invited for a submarine journey by an eccentric entrepreneur, she comes to realize that deep-down inside people are not who they pretend to be. Buoyancy is both written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Roel Leijten, making his feature directorial debut after many other short films previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. The film first opened in The Netherlands last year, but not anywhere else. High Octane Pics will debut Leijten's Buoyancy direct-to-VOD in the US starting March 2nd this winter. Is anyone interested in this?