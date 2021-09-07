First Trailer for Supernatural Horror 'Shepherd' Set on a Hazy Island

"Something's haunting you, Mr. Black. I can see it." Darkland Dist. in the UK has released an official trailer for a British horror film titled Shepherd, the latest from Welsh filmmaker Russell Owen (Welcome to the Majority and Inmate Zero). This will be premiering at the 2021 London Film Festival first before opening in the UK this fall, though there's no US date set yet. When a deadly secret rots the mind of a grieving widower, the decision to work alone on a deserted island morphs into a terrifying race to save his sanity and his own life. One mans spiraling madness meets a vengeful supernatural force. What starts as the perfect wind-swept escape becomes a race to save his sanity and his life. Starring Tom Hughes, Kate Dickie, Gaia Weiss, and Greta Scacchi. This has a really cute dog in this trailer, I'm just really worried something bad is going to happen to it. Hopefully not but you never know with horror. This looks pretty damn good - and terrifying.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ posters) for Russell Owen's Shepherd, direct from Darkland's YouTube:

Eric Black is lost after the mysterious death of his adulterous wife. Running from his past to a new job as a Shepherd, he finds himself trapped alone on a majestic, weather-beaten island with an ominous secret. One mans spiraling madness meets a vengeful supernatural force. What starts as the perfect wind-swept escape becomes a race to save his sanity and his life. Shepherd is both written and directed by the Welsh genre filmmaker Russell Owen, of the films Welcome to the Majority and Inmate Zero previously. It's produced by Karim Prince Tshibangu, Aslam Parvez, GC Films. The film is premiering at the 2021 London Film Festival this fall. Darkland Distr. will release Owen's Shepherd in UK cinemas starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. No US release date is set yet - stay tuned for more updates. Who's interested in this one?