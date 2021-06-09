First Trailer for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Starring Jessica Chastain

"God does not want us to be poor!" Searchlight Pictures has revealed the first official trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a new film from filmmaker Michael Showalter (of Hello My Name Is Doris, The Big Sick) and Jessica Chastain – who also produced this. The movie depicts the history of the televangelists Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker. During her career Tammy was noted for her eccentric and glamorous persona, as well as for moral views that diverged from those of many mainstream Evangelists, particularly her acceptance of LGBT views and reaching out to HIV/AIDS patients at the height of the AIDS epidemic. Jessica Chastain stars as Tammy, with a cast including Chandler Head as Young Tammy, Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker, Vincent D'Onofrio as Jerry Falwell, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Mark Wystrach, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, and Jay Huguley. It looks like something much more profound than just a story of two Jesus-loving televangelists, and I'm glad it gets into the dark, icky side of their lives.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Michael Showalter's The Eyes of Tammy Faye, from YouTube:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye (Chastain) and her husband, Jim Bakker (Garfield), rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn't long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and a scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire. The Eyes of Tammy Faye is directed by American writer / filmmaker Michael Showalter, director of the films The Baxter, Hello My Name Is Doris, The Big Sick, and The Lovebirds previously, as well as some TV directing and the creator of the new "Wet Hot American Summer" series. The screenplay is written by Abe Sylvia. Produced by Kelly Carmichael, Jessica Chastain, Gigi Pritzker, and Rachel Shane. Searchlight Pictures will release Showalter's The Eyes of Tammy Faye in select US theaters starting on September 17th, 2021 later this year. First impression? Anyone interested?