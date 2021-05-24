First Trailer for 'The Justice of Bunny King' with Thomasin McKenzie

"What's your plan now, Bunny?" Protagonist Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for a New Zealand indie drama titled The Justice of Bunny King, from filmmaker Gaysorn Thavat making her feature directorial debut. This is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival kicking off in just a few weeks - hence the new trailer to build some buzz. Described as a "triumph over adversity tale" about women fighting their way back from the bottom of society. Essie Davis (from The Babadook) stars as Bunny King, who wants nothing more than to be reunited with her two children who've been placed in foster care. But things get even harder when she has to take care of her teenage niece Tonya, played by Thomasin McKenzie (from Leave No Trace & Jojo Rabbit). Also starring Ryan O'Kane, Erroll Shand, Angus Stevens, and Amelie Baynes. These two lead actors make this a must see film anyway, and this first look footage looks promising as well.

Here's the first promo trailer for Gaysorn Thavat's The Justice of Bunny King, direct from YouTube:

Bunny King (Essie Davis) spends her days washing car windshields on a busy street, pocketing the change she earns in tips. For now, she's sleeping on her sister's couch, but she's saving up for a place of her own. What she wants more than anything is to be reunited with her two children who've been placed in foster care, and until she finds her own house, family services won't let her act as their parent. When a plan that would finally allow Bunny to bring her kids home falls apart, she's forced to become a champion not only for herself and her children but also her teenage niece Tonya (Thomasin McKenzie), who's desperate for her help. The Justice of Bunny King is directed by Chinese lesbian filmmaker Gaysorn Thavat, making her feature directorial debut after some TV work and jobs as a focus puller / cinematographer previously. The screenplay is by Sophie Henderson, from a story by Gregory King, Sophie Henderson, and Gaysorn Thavat. This is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year. No US release date has been set - stay tuned.