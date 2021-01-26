First Trailer for 'The Most Beautiful Boy in the World' Documentary

"The slightest bloody thing makes you hit the roof." Juno Films has released a promo trailer for a doc called The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, which is premiering at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival soon. In 1971, at the world premiere of Death in Venice in London, Italian filmmaker Luchino Visconti proclaimed Björn Andrésen, the teen star of his latest film, "The most beautiful boy in the world." This is the story of a boy who was thrust to international stardom for his iconic looks and lived a life of glamour. 50 years later, Björn looks back on what it is was like to be known as the "most beautiful boy in the world." The doc film is made by Swedish filmmakers Kristina Lindström & Kristian Petri. "Being immortalized as an iconic boy meant that Andrésen spent most of his adult life trying to be invisible, refusing to have his identity shaped by a shallow fantasy about who he was." It's described by Sundance as "a thoughtful and quietly devastating meditation on obsession, trauma, and the cost of fame." It looks damn good, offering nuanced commentary.

First trailer for Lindström & Petri's doc The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, direct from YouTube:

In 1970, filmmaker Luchino Visconti travelled throughout Europe looking for the perfect boy to personify absolute beauty in his adaptation of Thomas Mann's Death in Venice. In Stockholm, he discovered Björn Andrésen, a shy 15-year-old teenager, who he brought to international fame overnight and led to spend a short but intense part of his turbulent youth between the Lido in Venice, London, the Cannes Film Festival and the so distant Japan. Fifty years after the premiere of Death in Venice, Björn takes us on a remarkable journey made of personal memories, cinematographic history, stardust and tragic events in what could be the last attempt for him to finally get his life back on track. The Most Beautiful Boy in the World is co-directed by Swedish filmmakers Kristina Lindström (of the doc Palme) & Kristian Petri (of the docs Atlanten, Fyren, Tokyo Noise, Brunnen, Styckmordet, The Hotel, Winter Light Revisited). The doc film is premiering at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this month. No release has been set yet - stay tuned for news.