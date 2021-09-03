First Trailer for 'The Rescue' Doc About the 2018 Thai Cave Rescue

"Believe." NatGeo Docs has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled The Rescue, the latest film from Free Solo and Meru directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin. This just premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival to some rave reviews, calling this "heartstopping", "rousing" and "truly astonishing." You all know the story about the boys trapped inside a cave in Thailand in 2018, and the daring rescue to save them, as it was headline news for weeks straight. The doc film shines a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers, as well as the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys. The filmmakers keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they use a wealth of never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews to piece together the high-stakes mission, highlight the efforts of the Royal Thai Navy SEALs and U.S. Special Forces, and detail the expert cave divers’ audacious venture to save the boys. I'm very interested in watching this doc - take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for E. Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin's doc The Rescue, from YouTube:

The film chronicles the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand. With interviews with critical rescue and support teams, including British cave divers Richard Stanton and John Volanthen, on National Geographic's 2019 list of Adventurers of the Year; Colonel Bhak Loharjun, the chief medical officer of the Royal Thai Army; Thanet Natisri, a groundwater expert based in Thailand at the time of the rescue; additional cave divers Chris Jewell, Jason Malison, Connor Roe, Josh Bratchley and Jim Warny; along with in-depth interviews with Australian divers Dr. Richard Harris & Craig Challen. The film brings to light the common humanity, incredible resilience and absolute morality that defines us as humans. The Rescue is co-directed by doc filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi (aka Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi) & Jimmy Chin, of the films Meru and Free Solo previously. This is premiering at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this year. National Geographic will debut The Rescue in select US theaters starting October 8th, 2021 this fall.