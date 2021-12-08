First Trailer for 'The Tiger Rising' with Queen Latifah & Dennis Quaid

"It's our tiger to save!" The Avenue has unveiled an official trailer for a family adventure movie called The Tiger Rising, about some kids trying to save a tiger. Opening in theaters in January, on VOD in February. "Let Your Imagination Run." Based on the NY Times best-selling book. A young boy discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home after he moves to rural Florida. With the help of a wise and mysterious maid, Willie May, and the new girl in school Sistine, he tries to set the tiger free and in turn uncage his emotional grief. This stars Christian Convery, Madalen Mills, Sam Trammell, Katharine McPhee, Dennis Quaid, and Queen Latifah. This sounds like a good story that is kind of anti-Tiger King, but they're also probably trying to latch onto the popularity of that Netflix series (and tigers in general) anyway. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ray Giarratana's The Tiger Rising, direct from YouTube:

When 12-year-old Rob Horton (Christian Convery) discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home, his imagination runs wild and life begins to change in the most unexpected ways. With the help of a wise and mysterious maid, Willie May (Queen Latifah) and the stubborn new girl in school (Madalen Mills), he must navigate through childhood memories, heartache, and wondrous adventures in this heartwarming adaptation. The Tiger Rising is both written and directed by the VFX expert / filmmaker Ray Giarratana, making his second feature film after directing The Artist's Journey: Funk Blast previously; he also works as a VFX supervisor in Hollywood. Produced by Deborah Giarratana and Ryan Donnell Smith. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. The Avenue will release Giarratana's The Tiger Rising in select US theaters on January 21st, 2022, then on VOD starting February 8th early next year.