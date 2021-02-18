First Trailer for TIFF Favorite Jewish Funeral Comedy 'Shiva Baby'

"I already have a plan and a path, so–" Utopia has unveiled the first trailer for the acclaimed indie comedy titled Shiva Baby, which premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival and was one of the big breakouts from the fest. The film marks the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Emma Seligman, who channels her own personal experiences to make this an authentically hilarious comedy. College student Danielle must cover her tracks when she unexpectedly runs into her sugar daddy at a "shiva" (a Jewish tradition of seven days' formal mourning for the dead, beginning immediately after the funeral)—along with her parents, ex-girlfriend and family friends also in attendance. That sounds mortifying. Rachel Sennott stars in this as Danielle, with Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari, Fred Melamed, and Dianna Agron. Everyone was raving about this at TIFF last year, and it's bound to be a sleeper hit once it opens this spring.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Emma Seligman's Shiva Baby, direct from Utopia's YouTube:

Via TIFF: "Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby focuses on twentysomething Danielle (Rachel Sennott), a perennial student who’s been lying to her supportive but overbearing parents about her faltering academic career. Then again, she has a lot of secrets she’s keeping, including her relationship with an older man, Max (Danny Deferrari), who also gives her money. Hauled off to a shiva by her parents, she’s mortified to encounter her embittered ex Maya (Molly Gordon), followed by other people who make things increasingly more awkward for Danielle. Much to her chagrin, she finds out that many of them have secrets of their own. (Like many people who aren’t especially truthful, she’s deeply offended when she discovers someone’s been lying to her.)" Shiva Baby is written & directed by Canadian filmmaker Emma Seligman, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. This premiered at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival. Utopia will release Seligman's Shiva Baby in select theaters + on VOD starting April 2nd, 2021 this spring. Good?