First Trailer for 'Time Is Up' with Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo

"The bond between two particles is only valid in the microscopic realm." Voltage Pictures has unveiled an official US trailer for an existential romantic drama titled Time Is Up, made by Italian filmmaker Elisa Amoruso. This may be an Italian production, but it's entirely in English. An accident will force "Vivien" and Royan to come to a stop and reclaim their lives, one minute at the time, and finally start living in a present that perhaps will prove to be more exciting than any predefined. That's a vague snyopsis, but this trailer sheds a bit more light on the story - involving amnesia and multiple boys. Time Is Up stars Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo, along with Nikolay Moss, Roberto Davide, & Emma Lo Bianco. This looks like so many other young love films, complete with a pool scene and crazy party and every other teen trope.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elisa Amoruso's Time Is Up, direct from YouTube:

An unexpected series of events bring together two high school seniors, Vivien (Bella Thorne) who's a very accomplished student with a passion for physics, and Roy (Benjamin Mascolo) a troubled young man and forces them to start living their lives. Time Is Up is directed by Italian filmmaker Elisa Amoruso, director of the film Sirley, and the docs Off Road, Strane Straniere, Chiara Ferragni: Unposted, and Bellissime, previously; as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Elisa Amoruso and Patrizia Fiorellini and Lorenzo Ura. Produced by Marco Belardi. The film will debut in Italy in October. Voltage Pics will debut Amoruso's Time Is Up in select theaters + on VOD starting September 9th, 2021 coming soon.