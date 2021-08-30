First Trailer for Todd Haynes' 'The Velvet Underground' Documentary

"Not only was it new, but it was radically different." Apple TV+ has unveiled the first official trailer for The Velvet Underground, a rock doc music biopic documentary made by filmmaker Todd Haynes (I'm Not There, Carol, Wonderstruck, Dark Waters) profiling the iconic band and their influence. "A hypnotic new documentary and the first major film to tell the band’s legendary story." Fresh from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered as a Special Screening. The Velvet Underground (formed in 1964) created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock and roll's most revered bands. Directed with the era’s avant-garde spirit by Todd Haynes, this kaleidoscopic oral history combines exclusive interviews with dazzling archival footage. This is a very unique documentary that uses split screen, tons of archival footage, interviews, and all kinds of filmmaking tricks to tell the story of the band and their endlessly fascinating story. Featuring plenty of stories from / about Lou Reed and his role in music history.

The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock 'n' roll’s most revered bands. This doc shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture. The film features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances & a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art to create an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band's creative ethos: "how to be elegant and how to be brutal." The Velvet Underground is directed by award-winning American filmmaker Todd Haynes, making his first doc after directing the films Poison, Safe, Velvet Goldmine, Far from Heaven, I'm Not There, Carol, Wonderstruck, and Dark Waters previously. This premiered at the 2021 Cannes FIlm Festival earlier this year. Apple will debut The Velvet Underground in select US theaters + on Apple TV+ starting October 15th, 2021 this fall.