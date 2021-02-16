First Trailer for UK Thriller 'Six Minutes to Midnight' with Judi Dench

"It can often be hard to tell who someone really is…" Transmission Films in Australia has debuted a new official trailer for the UK thriller set just days before WWII began called Six Minutes to Midnight, from director Andy Goddard (of Set Fire to the Stars, A Kind of Murder). Set mostly at Bexhill-on-Sea, a finishing school on the south coast of England, the films tells the story of a teacher and a headmistress. It's August 15th, 1939: 17 days before WWII, an English teacher and his camera disappear on a coastal boarding school with 20 German teen girls. Miller gets the job 6 days later, secretly trying to find out what happened. The impressive ensemble cast includes Eddie Izzard, Judi Dench, James D'Arcy, Jim Broadbent, Kevin Eldon, Carla Juri, Nigel Lindsay, David Schofield, and Maria Dragus. "An astonishing real-life tale Six Minutes to Midnight sees the very best in British screen craft allied with the brightest young acting talent from Europe, and will have you on the edge of your seat." A very strange and fascinating story to tell.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Goddard's Six Minutes to Midnight, direct from YouTube:

In the summer of 1939, teacher Thomas Miller (Eddie Izzard) takes a last minute role teaching English at the Augusta-Victoria College, Bexhill-on-Sea, a finishing school on the south coast of England. Despite the political storm clouds forming across Europe, daughters of influential families in Nazi Germany learn deportment, Shakespeare and how to be faithful members of Hitler's League of German Girls. Under the watchful eye of their headmistress Miss Rocholl (Dame Judi Dench), and her devout assistant Ilse Keller (Carla Juri), the girls practice their English and learn how to represent the ideal of German womanhood. With a new world war imminent and a fog of resentment surrounding their presence, youth's summer is running out for the girls…and for everyone. When the body of a former teacher is discovered, it triggers a sequence of deadly events where the girls and Miss Rocholl soon discover a world where loyalty is more important than truth. Six Minutes to Midnight is directed by BAFTA-nominated British filmmaker Andy Goddard, director of the films Set Fire to the Stars and A Kind of Murder previously, and lots of TV work. The screenplay is by Andy Goddard, Eddie Izzard, and Celyn Jones. The films is set to open in the UK this March, and in Australia in April. No US release date has been confirmed yet. First impression? Who's in?