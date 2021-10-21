First Trailer for 'Uncharted' Movie with Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg

"I've been dreaming about this stuff since I was a kid… My brother Sam left one final clue." Sony Pictures has finally unveiled the first trailer for the Uncharted movie, based on the very popular video game series about a young adventurer named Nathan Drake. This has been in the works for years, bouncing around with various directors, but is finally shot and will be released in February 2022 early next year. Tom Holland stars as Nathan, who goes on his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg. The main cast also includes Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It's good to finally see some footage from this movie! And it definitely looks like an exact copy of the video games, with some of the same action set pieces being repeated for the movie. Cool, I guess? Let's hope this will actually be good. Maybe the February release date is an early warning. Fire up the first trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ruben Fleischer's Uncharted, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Sony Pictures' Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother. Uncharted is directed by American filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, director of the films Zombieland, 30 Minutes or Less, Gangster Squad, Venom, and Zombieland: Double Tap previously. The screenplay is written by Rafe Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, from a story by Rafe Judkins. Based on the PlayStation video game by Naughty Dog. Produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad. Sony Pictures will debut Uncharted in theaters exclusively starting on February 18th, 2022 early next year. First impression? Your thoughts?