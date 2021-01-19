MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Underground Music Fest Horror Film 'Dreamcatcher'

by
January 19, 2021
Source: YouTube

Dreamcatcher Trailer

"All they wanted… was a killer night out." Oh what a tagline. Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Dreamcatcher, not to be confused with the other horror film also titled Dreamcatcher from 2003. This new horror film centers on two estranged sisters who, along with their friends, become entrenched in a 48 hour whirlwind of violence & chaos after a traumatic experience at an underground dance music festival. Sounds intense. The film's cast includes Niki Koss, Zachary Gordon, Travis Burns, Blaine Kern III, Olivia Sui, Emrhys Cooper, Elizabeth Posey, Nazanin Mandi, Adrienne Wilkinson, and Lou Ferrigno Jr. This looks absolutely ridiculous, a strange rip-off of Scream using the Phantom of the Paradise mask set at a rave. Even worse this film just doesn't fit in with the times.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jacob Johnston's Dreamcatcher, direct from YouTube:

Dreamcatcher Poster

Dylan, known to his fans as DJ Dreamcatcher, is on the brink of global stardom. Everything changes the night of Cataclysm, an underground music festival, where two estranged sisters and their friends meet Dylan. After a drug fueled gruesome event, things begin to spiral into a 48-hour whirlwind of violence and mayhem. Dreamcatcher is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jacob Johnston, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Brandon Michael Vayda and Krystal Vayda. This hasn't premiered at any other festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Johnston's Dreamcatcher direct-to-VOD starting on March 5th this winter. Interested?

Find more posts: Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here