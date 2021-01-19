First Trailer for Underground Music Fest Horror Film 'Dreamcatcher'

"All they wanted… was a killer night out." Oh what a tagline. Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Dreamcatcher, not to be confused with the other horror film also titled Dreamcatcher from 2003. This new horror film centers on two estranged sisters who, along with their friends, become entrenched in a 48 hour whirlwind of violence & chaos after a traumatic experience at an underground dance music festival. Sounds intense. The film's cast includes Niki Koss, Zachary Gordon, Travis Burns, Blaine Kern III, Olivia Sui, Emrhys Cooper, Elizabeth Posey, Nazanin Mandi, Adrienne Wilkinson, and Lou Ferrigno Jr. This looks absolutely ridiculous, a strange rip-off of Scream using the Phantom of the Paradise mask set at a rave. Even worse this film just doesn't fit in with the times.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jacob Johnston's Dreamcatcher, direct from YouTube:

Dylan, known to his fans as DJ Dreamcatcher, is on the brink of global stardom. Everything changes the night of Cataclysm, an underground music festival, where two estranged sisters and their friends meet Dylan. After a drug fueled gruesome event, things begin to spiral into a 48-hour whirlwind of violence and mayhem. Dreamcatcher is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jacob Johnston, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Brandon Michael Vayda and Krystal Vayda. This hasn't premiered at any other festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Johnston's Dreamcatcher direct-to-VOD starting on March 5th this winter. Interested?