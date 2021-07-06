First Trailer for 'Val' Documentary on Val Kilmer Premiering in Cannes

"I was the first guy I knew to own a video camera." A teaser trailer has debuted for the documentary Val, profiling the life of actor Val Kilmer. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this week, hence the new trailer to go along with the film's unveiling. Co-directed by Ting Poo & Leo Scott, and produced by A24. Kilmer has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies with his brothers to time spent in iconic roles for movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman. "This raw, wildly original, and unflinching [film] reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man." Kilmer has spent the last few years battling throat cancer, and has re-emerged after time spent in private getting chemotherapy and recovering. I'm looking forward to catching this doc and learning more about this man and everything about acting. Check this out.

Here's the first promo teaser trailer for Ting Poo & Leo Scott's documentary Val, direct from YouTube:

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man. Val is co-directed by editors / filmmakers Ting Poo and Leo Scott, both experienced film editors previously now making their feature directorial debut with this doc. It's also produced by Val Kilmer. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year in the Cannes Première section. A24 produced the film and Amazon Studios will be releasing Val sometime later this year. Stay tuned for more.