First Trailer for Venus & Serena Williams Story Told in 'King Richard'

"I'm not going to lets you down…" "How could you?" Warner Bros has unveiled the first official trailer for King Richard, a true story sports movie starring Will Smith & Aunjanue Ellis as the parents of tennis superstars Venus & Serena Williams. Driven by a clear vision of their future, using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. Their father was their coach and he helped them become two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, changing the sport of tennis forever. Saniyaa Sidney stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. The ensemble also includes Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, and Craig Tate. This looks wonderful, and looks like it should be a big hit with audiences when it opens this fall. Especially after all the drama at this year's Olympics, this is the kind of triumphant, inspirational story we need to see.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Reinaldo Marcus Green's King Richard, direct from YouTube:

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures' King Richard film follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world. King Richard is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of the films Monsters and Men and Joe Bell previously. The screenplay is written by Zach Baylin. Produced by Will Smith, Tim White, Trevor White, and James Lassiter. Warner Bros will debut King Richard in theaters + streaming on HBO Max starting November 19th, 2021 this fall. First impression?