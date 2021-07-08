First Trailer for 'Where Is Anne Frank' Animated Film from Ari Folman

"Anne did not write this diary so you could worship her." Le Pacte has debuted the first official trailer for Where Is Anne Frank, the latest animated film from acclaimed Israeli director Ari Folman, of the films Waltz with Bashir and The Congress previously. This was a last minute addition to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival currently underway, premiering in the "Out of Competition" section. The film takes us back to the diaries of Holocaust survivor Anne Frank, but re-imagines her in modern day Europe. "In a year from today, Kitty, Anne Frank's imaginary friend, the one that Anne devoted her entire diary to, magically comes to life at the Anne Frank house in Amsterdam. She believes that if she's alive, Anne must be alive as well. She sets out on a relentless quest to find Anne." Featuring the voices of Emily Carey as Anne Frank, Ruby Stokes as Kitty, plus Sebastian Croft and Skye Bennett. This does look like it is going to be something special.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ari Folman's Where Is Anne Frank, direct from YouTube:

The film follows the journey of Kitty, the imaginary friend to whom Anne Frank dedicated her diary. A fiery teenager, Kitty wakes up in the near future in Anne Frank's house in Amsterdam and embarks on a journey to find Anne, who she believes is still alive, in today's Europe. While the young girl is shocked by the modern world, she also comes across Anne's legacy. Where Is Anne Frank is both written and directed by award-winning Israeli filmmaker Ari Folman, director of the films Saint Clara, Made in Israel, Waltz with Bashir, and The Congress previously. Based on the diary written by Anne Frank. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year playing in the Out of Competition section. The film is set to open in France and some of Europe later this year. No US release has been set - stay tuned for updates. Interested?