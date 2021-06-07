First Trailer for Wong Kar-Wai's Latest Creation 'Blossoms Shanghai'

Wong Kar-Wai is back!! Tencent Pictures is China has revealed the first promo trailer for his brand new web series + feature film project called Blossoms Shanghai, also known as only Blossoms (繁花) in China. This has been in the works for years and years, and is finally filmed and will be released this year (in China only to start). Both the film and the series are adaptations of a 2012 novel of the same name by Jin Yucheng, telling the story of a young entrepreneur named Mr. Bao as he seeks wealth, status and romance set against a backdrop of China's 1990s economic boom. The story of a "self-made millionaire" in Shanghai during the 1990s, a young opportunist with a troubled past. Wong has said it is a "deeply personal venture as a return to his hometown of Shanghai," and he has been working on its script and development for five years." Starring Hu Ge as Mr. Bao along with Kris Wu. There's not a lot revealed in this teaser trailer, and there's no English subtitles yet, but it still looks gorgeous - which is not a surprise for Wong Kar-Wai. Enjoy.

Here's the first international trailer (+ posters) for Wong Kar-Wai's Blossoms Shanghai, from Twitter:

Blossoms Shanghai tells the story of an enigmatic, self-made millionaire, known as Mr. Bao (Hu Ge), and his journey of reinvention from a young opportunist with a troubled past to the heights of the gilded city of Shanghai. Set against the backdrop of massive economic growth in 1990's Shanghai, the series unveils the glamour that follows his dazzling wealth and his entanglement with four fabulous women that represent the pursuits of his life: adventure, honor, love and innocence. Blossoms Shanghai, otherwise known as just Blossoms, includes both a web series and a feature film directed by beloved Chinese filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai, director of many great films including As Tears Go By, Days of Being Wild, Chungking Express, Ashes of Time, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love, 2046, My Blueberry Nights, and also The Grandmaster previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. The screenplay is also written by Wong Kar-Wai, adapted from the novel of the same name written by Jin Yucheng. It's also produced by Wong Kar-Wai, with Peter Pau as the Visual Supervisor. Tencent Pictures will debut the new web series and the film in China later this year. No other international release has been set yet. First impression? Anyone interested?