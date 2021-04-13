First Trailer for Zhang Yimou's Noir Film 'Cliff Walkers' Set in 1930s

"What do you think they must be hiding there to pay such a price to keep it secret?" Good question… CMC Pictures has released an official trailer for Cliff Walkers, the latest film made by Zhang Yimou following his martial arts epic Shadow a few years ago. He's back with another historical epic set in the 1930s. In the puppet state of Manchukuo (founded in 1932 after the Japanese invasion of Manchuria), four Communist party special agents, after returning to China, embark on a secret mission… Sold out by a traitor, the team finds themselves surrounded by threats on all sides. A historical spy thriller starring Zhang Yi, Qin Hailu, Yu Hewei, and Zhu Yawen. This isn't an international trailer - it's actually CMC's official trailer for the US (+ Canada / Aus / NZ) release coming up at the end of this month. Yes! They're debuting this one right away! No waiting years for a new Zhang Yimou film. I quite like the snowy setting of this, a wintry spy noir.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Zhang Yimou's Cliff Walkers, direct from CMC's YouTube:

Four special agents, who were trained in Soviet Union, were sent to Harbin for a secret operation called "Utro", but they were betrayed and exposed the minute they landed in the city. The whole "Ice City" now has become a deadly trap. Each action must be extremely prudent as their lives are in imminent danger. Cliff Walkers follows four Chinese Communist party special agents who embark on a secret mission in the 1930s puppet state of Manchukuo. After being sold out by a traitor, the team find themselves surrounded by threats on all sides. Cliff Walkers is directed by acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, of films including Raise the Red Lantern, The Road Home, Hero, House of Flying Daggers, Curse of the Golden Flower, A Woman a Gun and a Noodle Shop, The Flowers of War, Coming Home, The Great Wall, and Shadow previously. The screenplay is written by Yongxian Quan. CMC Pictures will release Cliff Walkers in select theaters (in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand) starting April 30th, 2021 this spring. Interested?