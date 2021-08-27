First Trailer + Posters for Gritty Canadian Crime Thriller 'Ash & Dust'

"Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves…" Black Mandala Productions has released an official trailer for Ash & Dust, a gritty crime horror-thriller from Canada made by the filmmaker Adrian Langley. The film is set in a small town where two modest couples find themselves caught up in a game of life & death with a vicious gang after the discovery of a mysterious box buried long ago. That's all we really know about this film, which hasn't premiered at any festivals yet, but still looks pretty dang good. The first two posters for this are fantastic - and these are what caught my eye at first (see both below). The film stars Anne-Carolyne Binette, Nick Biskupek, Blake Canning, Mac Dale, Carly Fawcett, Kayla Meyer, Doug Phillips, and Simon Phillips. This looks quite unique, with some strong style showing all kinds of double-crossing madness in a snowy small town up in Canada. Horror fans need to keep an eye on this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Adrian Langley's Ash & Dust, direct from YouTube:

The film is set in a small town where two modest couples find themselves caught up in a game of life & death with a vicious gang after the discovery of a mysterious box buried long ago. Ash & Dust is written and directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Adrian Langley, director of the films Dealer, Donkey, Nazareth, A Violent State, Crook, Butchers, and Gutshot previously, as well as numerous shorts and other TV movies. He explains: "It was very much an interesting cinematic journey for all of us to take and I believe we made something the audience will find to be something unique." This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Black Mandala will release Langley's Ash & Dust film streaming starting next year. No other release details are available - stay tuned for more. First impression? How about the posters?