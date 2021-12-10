First Trailer Teaser for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

"The world as we know it is coming undone." WB has revealed the first look tease for the third upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie, officially re-titled to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. We usually don't post these tease videos, but this one actually includes some never-before-seen first look footage this next movie, so why not. The full trailer will be out at the end of the weekend (stay tuned). The last two Fantastic Beasts movies didn't do very well, and it's clear that Warner Bros is desperate to remind people that OH YEAH this is a continuation of Harry Potter! Because they really want the same buzz and hype and excitement those movies had. But I think they need to realize it's time to move on, that era is over. Jude Law stars in this one as a "younger" Albus Dumbledore, and Mads Mikkelsen co-stars as Gellert Grindelwald. The regular cast is also back: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Dan Fogler, & Jessica Williams. Is anyone excited for more?

Reintroduction teaser for David Yates' Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, on YouTube:

"Whether it's on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it's all part of one Wizarding World." The upcoming third installment of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series which follows the adventures of Newt Scamander and his magical friends. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, formerly known as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3, is once again directed by English filmmaker David Yates, director of the first and second Fantastic Beasts movies, plus Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, plus Half-Blood Prince, and both Deathly Hallows movies previously. The screenplay is written by Steve Kloves (writer on the entire Harry Potter franchise and The Amazing Spider-Man), based on characters created by J.K. Rowling. Warner Bros will debut Yates' Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters everywhere starting on April 15th, 2022 coming soon this spring. Who's ready to return? Or not?