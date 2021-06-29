First UK Trailer for Acclaimed Irish Drama 'Wildfire' About Two Sisters

"A blazing portrait of women on fire." Modern Films in the UK has released the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Wildfire, which originally premiered at both the Toronto and London Film Festivals last year. It's opening in the UK + Ireland in September, though has no US date set yet. The story of two sisters who grew up on the fractious Irish border. When one of them, who has been missing, finally returns home, the intense bond with her sister is re-ignited. Together they will unearth the truth about their mother's past, but uncovered secrets and resentments which have been buried deep, threaten to overwhelm them. Wildfire stars Nika McGuigan and Nora-Jane Noone as the sisters. LWL states: "Brady represents an intriguing, promising new voice in the Irish cinema as it continues to grow on the world stage, [she's] an instant one-to-watch." This looks like it gets intense, but it still maintains its authenticity telling a distinctly Irish story.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Cathy Brady's Wildfire, direct from YouTube (via LWL):

Inseparable sisters raised in a small town on the Irish border, Lauren and Kelly's lives were shattered with the mysterious death of their mother. Left to pick up the pieces after her sister abruptly disappeared, Lauren is suddenly confronted with the family’s dark and traumatic past when Kelly returns home after being reported missing for a whole year. The intense sisterhood reignited, Kelly’s desire to unearth their history is not welcomed by all in the small town, as rumours and malice spread like wildfire, threatening to push them over the edge. Wildfire is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Cathy Brady, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films and TV work including "Glue" and "Can't Cope, Won't Cope". This initially premiered at the Toronto and London Film Festivals last year. Modern Films will release Brady's Wildfire in UK + Ireland cinemas on September 3rd, 2021. For more info, visit their site.