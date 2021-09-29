First UK Trailer for Animated Adventure 'Fireheart' About a Firefighter

"The job is far too dangerous." eOne UK has released an official UK trailer for an animated adventure called Fireheart, an animated movie from the same team behind the animated ballerina movie Leap! from a few years ago. Arriving in the UK in early 2022, though there's no US release set yet. 16-year-old Georgia Nolan dreams of being the world's first-ever female firefighter. When a mysterious arsonist starts burning down Broadway, New York's firemen begin vanishing. Georgia's father, Shawn, is called out of retirement by the Mayor of New York to lead the investigation into the disappearances. Desperate to help her father and save her city, Georgia disguises herself as a young man called "Joe" and joins a small group of misfit firefighters trying to stop the arsonist. With the voices of Olivia Cooke, Kenneth Branagh, Mara Junot, Laurie Holden, and William Shatner. Described as "a heartfelt comedy about teamwork, family, and having the courage to pursue your dreams." This looks over-the-top cheesy in every way, but might still be fun anyway.

Here's the first UK trailer (+ poster) for Theodore Ty & Laurent Zeitoun's Fireheart, from YouTube:

Ever since she was a child, Georgia Nolan has had only one dream: to become a fireman, like her father. Unfortunately, in New York City in 1930, women are not allowed to be firemen. When the city's firemen begin to disappear in a series of mysterious fires at Broadway theatres, she sees a golden opportunity. Georgia disguises herself as "Joe," an awkward young man, and joins the team of improvised firemen in charge of stopping the arsonist. Georgia must preserve her false identity at all costs, especially since her father will be in charge of this high-risk investigation. Fireheart is co-directed by filmmakers Theodore Ty (an animator on Kung Fu Panda 2, Puss in Boots, Rise of the Guardians, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Leap!) & Laurent Zeitoun (producer; writer on Heartbreaker, Santa Claus!, Leap!, A Bag of Marbles), both making their feature directorial debut with this after working together on Leap! previously. Produced by Main Journey, Caramel Film, and Anton. eOne will release Fireheart in UK cinemas starting February 11th, 2022 early next year. No US release date is set yet either - stay tuned for updates. First impression?